BREAKING NEWS: Spain relaxes lockdown rules to allow meetings of up to 10 people & bars can fill up to 50% terrace capacity in Phase 1 of de-escalation

Spain’s Health Minister Salvador Illa has this evening announced that groups of up to 10 people in can meet up in their homes, or in outside terraces when their province reaches Phase 1 of deescalation, which for some will be as soon as May 11.

When bars and restaurants, open in Phase 1, they will also be able to fill their outdoor capacity to 50%, and not 30%, as announced earlier this week. Those that meet the Government’s set coronavirus health targets can advance to Phase 1 by May 11.

On Monday May 4, the whole country will be in Phase 0, and some select businesses will be able to open their doors to the public. The Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez earlier today explained that businesses, such as bookshops, hardware stores, hairdressers, garages, etc, will be able to open if they can accept customers by appointment only, limiting one customer to one employee. Restaurants will also be able to take orders by phone or over the internet, but for collection only. The elderly and those in vulnerable situations will be given priority, and they will also benefit from a separate timetable to avoid the risk of Covid-19 contagion.

-- Advertisement --



