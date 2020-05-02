Bars Used by UK Expats in Costa del Sol and Costa Blanca Areas of Spain To Get Reopening Help

BARS used by UK expats in the Costa del Sol and Costa Blanca areas of Spain are getting some reopening help.

Under the relaxation of the State of Alarm isolation rules, bars and restaurants are scheduled to reopen on Monday May 11, with up to 30 per cent of their terrace areas able to be used to serve drinks.

Worried business owners say that the reduction in space will stop them from trying to claw back anything significant amounts of money they have lost since mid-March, but a number of councils in the southern Costa Blanca are trying to give them a helping hand.

Crevillente is the latest authority to look at expanding the terrace areas, to increase the capacity of bars and restaurants in order to to accommodate more customers within the legal and safety guidelines.

Many other councils in the region are trying to do the same, particularly in areas that have a focal point of a central square.

Regular land rental charges paid to authorities are also being waived in order to boost the hospitality industry which is important to the Costa Blanca economy.

Some bar and restaurant owners have expressed concern that they are unsure exactly where they stand with the rules over social distancing and separation between the tables that they are allowed to use.





Gerald Moran, owner of the Emerald Isle complex at La Florida on the Orihuela Costa told the Euro Weekly News: “I want to be back in business as soon as possible”.

“I have to make sure that we follow all the rules of social distancing and have been in touch with the Orihuela local police to get things totally clear”.

“I also need the clarity to see how many staff members I can take back on during the different phases of reopening, which will also give me some idea of the amount of stock I need to order,” Gerald added.