Bar & restaurant owners from Costa del Sol to Costa Blanca cheer as Spain’s Government backtracks to increase customer capacity on terraces to 50%

Bar and restaurant owners across Spain cheered upon hearing that the Government has backtracked and decided to allow the hospitality sector to increase customer capacity to 50% on outside terraces during Phase 1 of deescalation, and not 30% as announced earlier in the week.

THE news comes as a relief to many bar and restaurant owners, who were seriously concerned about the future of their businesses, with many considering shutting up shop because allowing up to just 30% customer capacity, “was simply not financially feasible” for many (as reported).

However, it appears that the Government has listened to now allow bars and restaurant terraces to be filled up to 50% of their customer capacity, once a Province enters Phase 1 of deescalation – so long as social distancing measures are maintained. Many provinces are expected enter Phase 1, around May 11, so long as certain Government Covid-19 health objectives have been met.

The news cheered up several bar and restaurant owners on the Costa del Sol. On hearing the news this evening, Mark Sutherland from Fuengirola’s Luna Bar stated: “That’s more like it. It’s actually worth us opening up now. I’m glad the government listened.”

Wendy Bradshaw from Brads Bar on the Costa del Sol, agrees. “Well that makes more sense. Thank God for that! 50% makes far more sense to me and I’m thankful common sense has prevailed for a change,” she said with relief.

Costa del Sol’s Big Dave at the Anchor bar, added: “It’s great news. We were worried about it only being 30% and had to consider the cost of reopening and hiring staff but at 50% we will be able to manage now to get reopen – here’s to the summer!”

Bar owners in the Costa Blanca were equally cheered by the news. “Well that’s welcoming news tonight, thanks for letting me know,” commented Mick Duke of the Dukes Bar in Alicante. “It’s positive news, that’s for sure. At least we can get the till ringing in half decent volumes now.”





The other good news being celebrated across Spain this evening, is the fact that groups of up to 10 people can meet up in their homes, or in outside terraces when their province reaches Phase 1 of deescalation (as reported).