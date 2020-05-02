Baby Boris named Wilfrid Lawrie Nicholas Johnson in tribute to great-grandfathers and doctors who saved the UK Prime Minister’s life

BORIS Johnson’s first child with fiancee Carrie Symonds has been named after the little boy’s great-grandfathers and the doctors who treated his dad when coronavirus left him fighting for his life in intensive care.

“Introducing Wilfred Lawrie Nicholas Johnson born on 29.04.20 at 9am. Wilfred after Boris’ grandfather, Lawrie after my grandfather, Nicholas after Dr Nick Price and Dr Nick Hart – the two doctors that saved Boris’ life last month”, Carrie announced on Instagram alongside a sweet image of her cuddling the newborn.

“Thank you so, so much to the incredible NHS maternity team at UCLH that looked after us so well. I couldn’t be happier. My heart is full.”

The couple announced they had become parents to a “healthy baby boy” on Wednesday.