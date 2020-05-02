A State of Alarm flouter suspected of being a busy bee during lockdown is investigated after Spanish police find several hives in his car

A State of Alarm flouter suspected of being a busy bee during lockdown is being investigated after Spanish police find several hives in his car.

THE Guardia Civil is investigating a villager in Moaña who they claim “broke confinement rules to allegedly steal several beehives” from a neighbouring mountain in Meira, Pontevedra.

According to a statement, a Seprona (Nature Protection Service) patrol stopped a van travelling along secluded tracks in a forest area known as ‘A Cerradiña’, near his home.

On inspecting the vehicle, the officers discovered the man was carrying “the components of several hives” which they suspected had been stolen from a bee farm close by.

The hives were subsequently identified and recognised by the owner of the farm, who was not aware at that point they had been stolen.

As well as being arrested for suspected theft, the 41-year-old was reported for breaching State of Alarm mobility restrictions.