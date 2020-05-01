WATCH: Legendary British band Queen and US singer Adam Lambert release fundraising lockdown version of iconic track We are the Champions

LEGENDARY British rock band Queen and US singer Adam Lambert have released a fundraising lockdown version of the iconic track We are the Champions, with all the proceeds going to the Covid-19 Fund.

In a collaboration via Instagram, Brian May, Roger Taylor and Lambert recorded the classic anthem on mobile phones and laptops from their respective homes in London, Cornwall and Los Angeles.

The new version is dedicated to “frontline warriors fighting coronavirus around the world”, and has been retitled ‘You are the Champions’.

A post on Queen’s official Facebook page stated that “All funds and proceeds from the single will go to supporting the Covid-19 Solidarity Response Fund for the World Health Organization (WHO) powered by the United Nations Foundation to support frontline health workers.”

In an interview with the BBC, May said they had changed a few words of the lyrics to show they had medical workers in their minds,

“It means that we are all applauding you, because you are now the champions. You are the warriors that are saving humanity on this planet.”



