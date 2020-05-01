Locations in Spain’s holiday island Mallorca where allocated time slots for sport and walks do not apply

THE lockdown relaxation allowing adults as well as children outdoors for an hour’s walk and exercise comes into force tomorrow, Saturday, with allotted time slots according to age.

Apart, that is, from in municipalities with less than 5,000 inhabitants.

In Mallorca 24 localities fall into this category, meaning residents are free to take their hour’s fresh air at any time between 6am and 11pm.

-- Advertisement --

They include Consell, Deia, Fornalutx, Selva, Sineu, Valldemossa and Vilafranca.

In localities with more than 5,000 residents, adults have from 6am to 10am and from 8pm to 11pm for walks or exercise like running and cycling.

Outings with children, which have been allowed since last Sunday, must now be between 12pm and 7pm.

The time slots for the over-70’s and people who need to go out with a caregiver are 10am to 12pm and 7pm to 8pm.



