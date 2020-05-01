UK Weather Forecast: Brits to bask in Spring Sunshine as Temperatures Climb to 17C

The 1st of May heralds in a bright and warm weekend ahead for most of the UK as temperatures are expected to climb to at least 17C.

After days of thunder and hail, Brits can look forward to welcoming the sunshine back this weekend, with an especially warm Sunday, though showers are still possible in places. There has been grim and grey weather and torrential rain but now Britain can look forward to a warm week ahead with temperatures in the high teens.

Leaving behind the fifth week of lockdown blighted by thunder and hail, Brits could be about to revel in the early stages of summer.

The Met Office predicts temperatures of 16 and 17C in the UK this weekend, with Sunday’s temperature rising even further. Weather maps show a warm front creeping into southern areas of England on Saturday.

The higher temperatures and brighter sunshine will make for a pleasant weekend, the sixth Brits have spent on coronavirus lockdown – though some showers are still likely.