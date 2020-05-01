Tourist Industry handed lifeline as Wizz Air resume flights to Spain and Portugal

Spain and Portugal’s Tourism Bosses are excited by the news of Wizz Air resuming flights to two of Europes most popular destinations.

FROM today, May 1, Wizz Air flights resumed from Luton to selected airports in Spain, Portugal, Israel, and Hungary.

New distancing measures have been introduced during boarding and aircraft will be disinfected overnight, while passengers will also be required to wear face masks and onboard magazines will be removed from the aircraft.

Owain Jones, Wizz Air UK’s managing director, said: “As we restart selected Luton flights to provide an essential service to passengers who need to travel, our primary concern is the health, safety and well-being of our customers and crew.

“The protective measures that we are implementing will ensure the most sanitary conditions possible. “We encourage our customers to watch our new video on how to stay safe when travelling, as well as for more details on our new health and safety measures.”

Spain and Portugal’s Tourism Industries have lost millions of euros so far this year and this development comes as welcome news.



