Starving and Suppressed North Koreans ‘secretly elated’ over Kim Jong-un’s rumoured death

North Korean people are ‘secretly elated’ over despot leader Kim Jong-un’s death claims.

It has been rumoured that Kim Jong-un might be dead as he remains missing after last being seen 20 days ago but authorities appear to have stopped trying to quell the rumours.

Kim’s people have suffered greatly under his rule as crushing sanctions pile on top of the country’s already fragile economy, leading to widespread poverty and malnutrition.

Since last weekend reports have continued to circulate throughout the world the dictator had died following cardiovascular complications. Now it is alleged that the authorities are hunting down those who have distributed a video throughout North Korea that says it confirms the leader’s death. Previously, state authorities tried to prevent North Koreans from spreading any rumours about their leader.

Update

A train probably belonging to Kim Jong Un has been parked at the Leadership Railway Station servicing his Wonsan compound since at least April 21, according to commercial satellite imagery. The train’s presence does not prove the whereabouts of the North Korean leader or indicate anything about his health, but it does lend weight to reports that Kim is staying at an elite area on the country’s eastern coast.

American despatched five Ultra-high-Spy planes this week to North Korea to see if they find any evidence of his whereabouts but so far have not reported any news.



