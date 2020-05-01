Spain’s Ibiza, Mallorca, Menorca & Formentera organise discounted Inter-Island Package Tours for Balearic residents to kickstart tourism in July

The Association of Balearic Travel Agencies (AVIBA) has announced that it is organising discounted Inter-island package tours for residents of Formentera, Ibiza, Mallorca and Menorca to kickstart tourism in July.

AVIBA’s President Francesc Mulet said he is working together with hoteliers and Spanish airlines to take advantage of the de-escalation of the coronavirus restrictions to facilitate this type of travel for the Balearic Islands’ residents. “We are at a very advanced stage of the project, and all sectors involved appear to be satisfied with how it’s shaping up,” said Mulet.

The packages are expected to kickstart the tourism sector that has been paralysed since the State of Alarm began in mid-March. “We will be able to promote better inter-island flow, making it possible for more residents to travel to each island within the Balearics, while Inter-Provincial journeys are still prohibited,” he added. “If the foreign market is paralysed, this will be a summer for tourism in Spain, so we must offer competitive tourist package deals to compete with destinations on the coast.”

Contracts with hoteliers will be made according to demand and the tourism companies will decide which hotels to reopen and in which zones, confirmed Mulet. “There will be places that are more in demand than others and the intention is to encourage them to reopen as many establishments as possible,” he pointed out.

The holiday package tours for the Balearic islands’ residents will be based on various tourism products in order to capture the greatest possible demand and marketed through travel agencies, he added. Balearic residents are expected to benefit from discounts of up to 75 per cent, with the final prices to include all flights, hotel accommodation, airport transfers, rental car service and excursions on each Island. The final formula will be outlined in the coming weeks, after which promotions will begin across the Balearic Islands, concluded Mulet.



