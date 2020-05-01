Seafront promenade reopening in Spain’s Costa Almeria resort Mojacar for walks and exercise under lockdown de-escalation but beaches not yet

MOJACAR’S seafront promenade will reopen tomorrow, Saturday, for residents living within a kilometre’s distance to take walks and do exercise under the lockdown de-escalation.

The local council’s announcement follows the Spanish government’s decision earlier this week to allow citizens outside for a daily hour of fresh air within specific time slots dictated by their age to stroll or to do physical activities like running or cycling.

The local authority also announced that the locality’s beaches remain closed for the moment, but will reopen depending on the evolution of the coronavirus health crisis.