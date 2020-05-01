Portugal’s Government to enforce sanctions to those who fail to wear protective masks on public transport amid relaxing of isolation rules.

THE Government in Portugal will enforce sanctions from this coming Monday, May 4, to those failing to wear masks in public transport.

A Government source claimed that “the creation of a sanctioning regime is foreseen, with administrative offences” for those who do not use a mask in public transport, where the permitted capacity of passengers will be two thirds of the usual permitted to allow for social distancing.

The fines handed out to those who do not comply will be from €120 and €350.

Earlier today, the Prime Minister, António Costa said that wearing masks will be “mandatory in public transport, in commerce, in schools and in closed places where there are high numbers of people.” However, this requirement does not extend to students in day-care centres and nurseries, only to students years 11 and 12, who will take part in face-to-face classes. It was also pointed out that in educational establishments, it will be the Government that will distribute protective equipment.

It will also be mandatory to wear masks in the small high-street stores that will open on Monday, this will include hairdressers, manicurists and salons. However, in these spaces fines will not be imposed.

The Prime Minister also guaranteed that over this coming weekend it will be possible to access “masks for community use in abundance, easily accessible in supermarkets” and that this was one of the criteria for the relaxing of measures starting in May.



