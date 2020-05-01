Piers Morgan continues scathing attack on UK PM’s handling of Covid-19 crisis

Good Morning Britain’s (GMB) Presenter Piers Morgan has continued his scathing attack on Boris Johnson’s handling of the UK Covid-19 crisis in an article he penned for the Daily Mail just a few hours ago, after making his feelings clear on the topic for days on the breakfast show.

DURING today’s (Thursday) Downing Street Covid-19 daily briefing, the Prime Minister Boris Johnson boasted that the “UK is past the peak and on the downward slope” of the coronavirus, “with lockdown exit plan to come next week”. But Piers isn’t buying it, nor is the outraged public given that the UK now has the third worst coronavirus death toll in the world after the US and Italy.

In the Daily Mail article, Piers stated: “Boris Can Boast, but the death toll tells the real UK Covid-19 story.” Although the UK’s official death toll is around 26,711, “FT journalists have crunched all the available Office of National Statistics data and estimate the real total including all ‘excess deaths’ is now over 48,000,” states Piers.

-- Advertisement --

“Whatever the exact number is, it’s a staggering and horrifying one. It means a football stadium full of people has died already in this country, and people are still dying in their hundreds every day,” he points out.

The UK’s response to the pandemic was a fiasco from start to finish, from missing vital COBRA meetings organised by the World Health Organization, to lots of u-turns on policies from lockdown measures to testing from “dithering” experts, says Piers. “All of which beggars the question: why the hell should we continue to trust these dithering ‘experts’ and their ‘science’? Or our Prime Minister who seems to rely on them so blindly?” asks Piers.

According to Piers, “the cold hard truth is that Boris Johnson didn’t care enough about this virus when it really mattered, and that has made Britain one of the world’s worst coronavirus death-traps”. So “for him to now claim some kind of success is a woeful delusion. The stats don’t lie, especially when the stats are corpses”, Piers concludes.

While Piers raises valid points about the Prime Minister’s handling of the pandemic, his timing is a bit off. A few of GMB’s viewers have come to the same conclusion. While the public is generally outraged at the UK Government’s handling of the Covid-19 crisis and the latest death tally, many aren’t too impressed with Piers’ continued attack on Boris, particularly in light of the fact that the Prime Minister has just become a father, and is still recovering from the disease. Some viewers even indicated on social media that, under the circumstances, Piers may have taken his criticism a step too far, and have threatened to switch off from the programme. What do you think?



