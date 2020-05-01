Parents on the Costa del Sol and Costa Blanca told to look out for the five coronavirus skin conditions circulating Spain

Spanish doctors have identified five skin conditions associated with coronavirus after studying almost 400 patients in Spain and parents on the Costa del Sol and Costa Blanca want to know what to look out for.

WITH the recent de-escalation of Spain’s rigid and necessary lockdown rules a worrying trend is developing, so-called ‘Covid toes’ started to be seen a few months ago and more and more children are getting the infection, especially as they are allowed out now.

Research carried out by the Spanish Academy of Dermatology on 375 people aimed to build a picture of how the disease might manifest in skin symptoms. Spanish dermatologists were asked to help identify patients who had an unexplained skin ‘eruption’ in the last two weeks and who had suspected or confirmed Covid-19.

The conditions discovered included chilblain-like symptoms, vesicular eruptions, outbreaks of small blisters, red bumps, and blotchy skin, but researchers are keen to stress that in some cases it was hard to tell if the conditions were directly caused by a coronavirus. The fifth condition reported are Urticarial lesions, identified in 19 per cent of cases, was named as ‘urticarial lesions,’ which consist of pink or white raised areas of skin resembling nettle rash.

As a result, the public is being urged not to try to self-diagnose Covid-19 based on skin symptoms, because rashes and lesions are common and hard to differentiate without medical expertise. As always, seek professional medical advice.