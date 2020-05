An NHS chief has warned that a second wave of coronavirus is likely to occur through care homes, as they will become the “epicentre” of transmission.

The senior NHS England director said there had been a “shift in the recognition” of the reality of coronavirus spreading between patients and staff in care homes.

Professor Keith Willett, NHS England’s senior incident director for coronavirus said : “The expectation is that for the next few weeks those care homes will be the epicenters of transmission back into society and feeding the endemic problem that we will have going forward.”

He revealed shocking statistics and said that the number of care home residents dying had increased to 30 percent, from a quarter.