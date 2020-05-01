Ministry of Health in Spain Prohibits Taking Public Transport or Driving to Go Do Exercise But Will Accept Valid Justifications

The Ministry of Health also admits that the time slots may be breached for justified medical and reconciliation reasons.

THE Ministry of Health has prohibited the use of ‘motorised vehicles or public transport’ to travel to public roads or areas in order to practise non-professional physical activity outdoors for the duration of the State of Alarm enforced as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

This has been established by the department that Salvador Illa directs in Order SND / 380/2020, of April 30, which states the conditions in which non-professional physical activity can be carried out outdoors during the health crisis caused by Covid-19, which was published this Friday in the Official State Gazette (BOE).

According to the order, people aged 14 and older are allowed to circulate on the public roads or spaces for the non-professional practice of any individual sport that does not require contact with third parties, as well as for walks. These activities may be carried out once a day and during the time periods decreed by the government.

In the ministerial order published this Friday, it contemplates and highlights that “exceptionally,” the established time bands will not have to be met in cases where “for medical reasons” physical activity must be accredited at other times.

It also points out that they will allow exceptions “for justifiable reasons for example the caretakers or companions of the elderly, minors, or people with disabilities.”

Likewise, the Ministry of Health establishes that the walks may done accompanied by a single person, but the two must be living together. However, people who out of necessity have to be accompanied may also do so by a person in charge of the household or a regular caregiver.

In addition, the non-professional practice of any individual sport that does not require contact can only be carried out individually, although those people who by necessity have to go out accompanied may do so by a person living together, a person in charge of the household or a regular caregiver.



