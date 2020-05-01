Increase in new Covid-19 infection and recovery figures on Spain’s Costa Almeria

BOTH the number of new Covid-19 infections and of recoveries from the virus have increased in Almeria over the last 24 hours.

The province has registered another 24 coronavirus infections since Thursday.

In all 579 people have now tested positive since the start of the pandemic. Of these, 207 have been hospitalised and 37 have ended up in intensive care units.

Meanwhile, a further 37 people have made a recovery from the illness since yesterday, pushing up the total to 336.

In further good news, there have been no new corornavirus-related deaths in Almeria in the last day. The fatality tally therefore remains at 48.