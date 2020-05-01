How and When Can I Travel by Car? The Rules For Travelling by Car After May 4 in Spain

AS the phases are gradually surpassed, the conditions for drivers and families will become more flexible. However, travel to other provinces will not be possible, until the end of June if all goes well.

As relief measures from quarantine begin to be introduced, Spain is hoping to de-escalate into a new normality, and the first measures which have been announced by the Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez, have clarified some questions regarding the use of private vehicles, but in other points this is not as clear.

During this new period, what can be done with the car and when?

Phase 0: From May 4 to 11

-- Advertisement --

Phase 0 will begin on Monday, May 4, throughout the entire national territory, minus a few islands who will directly begin with Phase 1.

In this phase individuals can take the car by themselves for essential activities as they have before, and in addition they may now go to a restaurant in order to collect food, which was previously not allowed, and they may go to commercial premises if they have an appointment and the business has been allowed to reopen. Travelling in a private vehicle must be done individually unless there is an exceptional case or justifiable reason which otherwise supports this.

Phase 1: From May 12 to 25

Phase 1 will ideally begin on May 12 and should bring greater flexibility in this area.





A detail regarding the level of occupancy has already been specified: “Limited occupancy of private vehicles, except for people residing at the same address who can now go together.”

In other words, from May 12 to 25, you can drive in the car with the people you already live with. As family of four members, for example, will be able to travel in the same vehicle to carry out the activities authorised at that stage, which allows the first social contact with family and friends in small groups for non-vulnerable people or those with do not suffer from previous pathologies.

Phase 2: From May 26 to June 8

Ideally this phase begins on May 26 and will last two weeks if results about the coronavirus progression in Spain are positive.

Encounters with larger groups and displacements to second residences are introduced in the second phase of the de-escalation plan, but this entry into the second phase will depend on the epidemiological evolution of each area.

If all goes well, in that period you will only be allowed to go your second home if it is within the same province. For example, a person residing in Madrid will still not be able to travel to their apartment in Alicante.

Phase 3: The New Normality After June 8

Once we reach this phase it will be possible to travel in between provinces.

However, travel between provinces will only be allowed between territories that have both passed this last stage, since the de-escalation will be asymmetric.

This means that if you have a residence in Alicante, but Madrid has not yet complied with the necessary Health plans, then the citizens of the Spanish capital will still not be able to take the car and go south. The recovery of normality will be gradual and not all areas will run at the same speed.