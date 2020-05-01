Health worker Covid-19 testing underway in Spain’s Costa Almeria

RAPID Covid-19 testing of health workers is underway in Almeria.

The Junta de Andalucia’s Health and Families Territorial Delegation has started on the first 2,000 tests for public medical sector staff in the province’s three different health districts.

They are being carried out on all of Almeria’s hospital and health centre personnel, whether symptomatic or asymptomatic.

For the Levante North and Almanzora health district employees the testing is being done by specialised personnel at Huercal-Overa’s La Inmaculada hospital.