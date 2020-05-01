France to come out of Coronavirus lockdown by using colour coded map to identify worse hit areas
FRANCE’S health authorities has released a colour coded map showing the areas of the country that are the most affected by Coronavirus. The map will serve as a reference when the France eases lockdown measures after May 11.
The government said ‘green zones’ will allow some restrictions to be lifted more rapidly.
In the Île-de-France region, which encompasses the greater Paris area and where more than 6,000 people have died in hospital due to Covid-19, another 10,900 infected patients remain hospitalised including at least 1,600 in intensive care.