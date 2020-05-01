France to come out of Coronavirus lockdown by using colour coded map to identify worse hit areas

FRANCE’S health authorities has released a colour coded map showing the areas of the country that are the most affected by Coronavirus. The map will serve as a reference when the France eases lockdown measures after May 11.

The hard-hit north east and greater Paris area has been placed in a ‘red zone’ as the map is based on an estimate of the circulation of the virus and burden being suffered by intensive care units at local hospitals.

The government said ‘green zones’ will allow some restrictions to be lifted more rapidly.

French Health Minister Olivier Véran said final decisions will be made next week based on how the map evolves.

In the Île-de-France region, which encompasses the greater Paris area and where more than 6,000 people have died in hospital due to Covid-19, another 10,900 infected patients remain hospitalised including at least 1,600 in intensive care.