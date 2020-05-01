Expats pitching in on Spain’s Costa Almeria to keep local food banks stocked up

THE coronavirus crisis and the lockdown have hit many families in Almeria very hard indeed. The enforced closure of businesses and the paralysis of everyday life has left many people out of work and a lot of households in a very vulnerable position.

The province’s food banks have become more vital than ever in what are unprecedented and very uncertain times, and expats communities are pitching in to make sure families struggling to get by do not want for basic supplies.

The Dames in Spain Mojacar is one association which has responded to the call for help from the Mojacar Red Cross for food and donations to help less fortunate locals. The Dames’ committee unanimously agreed to make a donation of €300.

-- Advertisement --

The Vera and District Lions has meanwhile expanded its food support programme under the current crisis situation to support local people in need.

The club regularly supports the Vera and Turre food banks with financial and food donations throughout the year. As part of this the Lions have the support of Iceland store in Vera, with a donation trolley by the checkout to accept donations of dried and tinned foods to benefit the Vera food bank. The trolley features the Lions logo and is highly visible.

The organisation urges shoppers to do their bit to help out by buying extra items in store and dropping them in the trolley on their way out.

The Vera Lions has also increased its financial support to Vera food bank and donated €500 each to Mojacar Red Cross and to Arboleas and Zurgena councils to support their food supply programmes. On top of this they have approached a further seven municipalities in the district to find out whether their food support programmes need financial support from the club.





The club has also now secured a food donation basket by the checkout at Thomas’ Supermarket in Mojacar Playa to accept food donations on behalf of the Mojacar Red Cross.

April 26 was the Vera Lions had planned to run its annual Party in the Park fundraising day, now postponed until later in the year. In recognition of this it has now launched a gofundme page to raise funds to support the extended food support programme.

Search gofundme Vera Lions for further details or contact the secretary via email at veralionssecretary@gmail.com

For donations to the Mojacar Red Cross email mojacar@cruzroja.es or phone 950 478 952 for details.