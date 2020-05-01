Emmerdale and Coronation Street Fans on Spain’s Costa del Sol and Costa Blanca upset over rumours older characters could be written out of the the soaps

Expats on the Costa Blanca and the Costa del Sol are upset after hearing Coronation Street and Emmerdale could temporarily write out older characters when filming resumes.

AN expat from Fuengirola on the Costa del Sol, Sandra Evans, said: “If Bill Roache goes missing so will thousands, if not millions of viewers. He was there from the start and a really important character, it just wouldn’t be the same. As if things aren’t bad enough, all we have left now is the TV.”

Another Brit from La Cala de Mijas, Brian Leadman, commented: “My missus will go crazy if Ash Williams disappears from Emmerdale, she always said she should have married him!”

Actors could also film scenes six feet apart in order to comply with social distancing guidelines, ITV bosses have said. The director of television at the channel said he is anxious to get the soaps back into production because “ITV without soaps is barely ITV,” adding: “They are terribly important to get back up and running.”

Production on both soaps has been halted and transmission reduced to make the bank of recorded episodes last longer, but Emmerdale will run out of episodes at the end of May, while Coronation Street will run out of episodes after June.

Speaking at the Edinburgh Television Festival, which is taking place online this year, he said: “They are working really hard now as to how, when, if, and when restrictions are lifted a bit, how can we make the soaps in a safe way.”



