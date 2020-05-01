Emergency services in Spain pay tribute to fire chief who died after carrying out Covid-19 prevention duties

Emergency services in Spain have paid tribute to a Galician fire chief who reportedly died after returning from Covid-19 disinfection duties.

ACCORDING to the Professional Association of Firemen Technicians (APTB), Bruno Garcia of the Provincial Consortium A Coruña, died after “returning from carrying out prevention work against Covid-19.”

Offering its condolences to “the Sergeant’s family and friends at this difficult time,” the Provincial Council expressed “its deep sorrow” over the death of the head of the fire station in Arzúa.

Hoy ha fallecido, en acto de Servicio, Bruno García Mallo, Sargento del Consorcio Provincial de A Coruña. Fue uno de los impulsores de APTB-Galicia, siempre implicado en las tareas de Prevención y Formación contra incendios. Nuestro más sentido pésame y apoyo a su familia.

García belonged to the Provincial Consortium Against Fires and Rescue of the province.

And APTB highlighted his commendable efforts fighting fires.





“He was one of the promoters of APTB-Galicia, always involved in the tasks of prevention and training against fires.”

Sadly “he died after returning from carrying out disinfection tasks as a prevention measure against Covid-19 near Teixeiro prison.”

President of the Provincial Council, Valentín González Formoso, on behalf of the entire provincial corporation, sent a message of “encouragement and strength” to the deceased fire chief’s family, friends and colleagues.

He said García was “a very dear man among the firemen,” and praised his “commitment and effort throughout his career.”

No further details surrounding García’s death have been disclosed.