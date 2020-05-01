easyJet launches Covid-19 Help Hub to speed up refunds/vouchers for booked holidays/flights to Spain & other destinations

easyJet has announced the launch of a new service – Covid-19 Help Hub – to speed up the process of refunds and vouchers to holidaymakers that have flights/holidays booked for Spain and other destinations.

“OUR team are processing refund requests as fast as possible,” said the airline company in a statement to its customers today. “Although the sheer volume of flight cancellations means it is taking longer than normal, so please bear with us.”

Flight Vouchers, “can be used for bookings any time in the next 12 months, for flights over the next two years”, according to easyJet. “This includes the recently released Easter ’21 flight schedule, plus the Summer ’21 schedule which will be on sale shortly,” it added.

easyJet also assured its customers that its “team have been reaching out to everyone whose plans have been disrupted to share the options available, which include refunds, changes and credit depending on the original departure date.” It added that it has also released easyJet holidays through to October 2021, “with some great hotels across Europe for when we’re all ready to start travelling again.”

The airline company also said it is putting in place new health and safety measures “to protect you and our crew when we start flying again.” Once the company gets a “clearer understanding of what that looks like,” it said it will let its customers know. “But rest assured, your well-being remains our highest priority,” it added.

Customers with an easyJet holiday or flight booking can access the Covid-19 Help Hub through the airline’s website.



