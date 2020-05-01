Currently the Most Profitable Airport in Spain Never Has Any Passengers

IF you were allowed to visit Tereul Airport in the mountains of Aragon, you may be surprised to see some 250 commercial aircraft parked, including an Etihad Airlines A330 Airbus in full Manchester City Football Club colours.

This is believed to be the largest airport of its type in Europe and is now certainly the most profitable airport without any passengers in Spain.

Very simply it’s a ‘parking lot’ for aircraft and with so many grounded due to the lockdown it is full with planes from many different airlines.