Covid-19 hospital admissions rise for first time in a month in Alicante on Spain’s Costa Blanca

Costa Blanca’s Alicante Province has seen 61 new coronavirus infections and two deaths in the last 24 hours.

AND hospital admissions have risen rather than decreased for the first time in a month, with an additional five patients hospitalised in Alicante since yesterday, and a total of 18 in the Valencia Community as a while.

The region of three provinces combined – Alicante, Valencia and Castellon – has recorded 191 new Covid-19 positive cases and nine fatalities since yesterday. Six of those who died were residents of elderly nursing homes.

Minister of Health, Ana Barceló, today confirmed the total number of infections in the Community is 12,209 with 751 in hospital, 119 in ICU.