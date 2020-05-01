Costa del Sol’s King Of The Fish Takes A Bit Of A BATTERING Over His Rant Of Not Knowing When He Can Open

The ‘King Of The Fish’ has taken a bit of a battering from expats on Spain’s Costa del Sol and in the UK after his recent comments regards when he can open.
Mark Sutherland who owns and runs the Luna bar on Fuengirola’s sea front, this week expressed his opinions to the Euro Weekly News in regard to the lack of clarity on when and how he can open his well established business.
Whilst the majority of bar and restaurant owners across the Costa del Sol agreed with him as well as many customers, some gave him a right battering to his views.
Scotsman Sutherland who’s notorious for his large fish on a Friday evening, who often attracts worldwide celebrities such as recently Katie Price and others like Liam Gallagher, Frank Lampard and others, hit out last week as he challenged the lack of clarity for bar owners, including well made points about when and how? Stressing that capacity has yet to be confirmed despite strong indications it will be only 30 per cent when they can finally open, at the same time if it’s terraces only to start with, how are customers meant to frequent the toilet for example?
Reader Christopher Southern though had no sympathy as he said from his UK base “Mr King of Fish should show more respect for those risking their lives on the front lines in the UK instead of lining his pockets with tourist money during the summer, he and the other expats complaining about lack of tourism during summer hols should be ashamed of themselves.”
Hugh Ash kept it short and to the point “Another bleating idiot.”
Whilst Timothy Spencer from La Cala said “I sort of get his point, but he needs to be patient like everybody else, we don’t want this virus returning, but saying that I do feel for all business owners during these present times, as always it comes down to money at the end of the day.”