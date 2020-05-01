Costa Del Sol Captures Of Holidaymakers Out Of Area Take Place With 15 An Hour At One Checkpoint

Costa del Sol police checkpoint is capturing 15 out of area motorists per hour between Fuengirola and Benalmadena

Whilst in the main the police did a good job this holiday weekend period preventing trippers heading to their holiday homes, Costa del Sol road block to the entrance of Fuengirola is capturing at least 15 motorists an hour who are out of area zones.

As each car is stopped and questioned, many are taken from their car to explain themselves if their identification doesn’t check out and the cops do a PNC check on the number plate to see where the car is registered to.

As the Euro Weekly News was granted permission to watch the road block from a distance, one of the patrol officers revealed they were catching 15 per hour out of area, he said ” We are catching people out of area who should not be travelling, some are from far away such as Cordoba and Seville, we are arresting those as they should be nowhere near this location at the present time, others are families with children going to far out of their zones, they should be walking, not driving to beaches at this time, those are being issued with fines”

” We have extra officers on duty today and it’s working well and we will capture you be sure of that was his message”

Further road blocks will be in place tomorrow according to the officer as Fuengirola will be surrounded and the officer also revealed that they they are acting on all tip offs from the public who report “out of town people” residing in second home apartments and villa’s.

The officer said ” Please tell everyone to call their local police station if they are suspicious of people who shouldn’t be in the area right now”



