CORONAVIRUS: Pop Icon Madonna Tests Positive for Covid-19 Anti-Bodies-Releases Quarantine Diaries No. 14

Madonna, 61, has left fans stunned as she reveals she’s “tested positive for coronavirus antibodies” and intends to go for a “long drive” to breathe in “Covid-19 air.”

THE songstress shared the news on Instagram on Thursday, with a video named Quarantine Diaries No. 14.

In her Instagram video, she explains her current health condition: “I took a test the other day, and I found out that I have the antibodies. So tomorrow I’m just going to go for a long drive in the car, I’m going to roll down the window and I’m going to breathe in the Covid-19 air.

“Yup. I hope the sun is shining,” she said. The musical icon discussed some other thoughts before concluding: “Here’s the good news: tomorrow’s another day and I’m going to wake up and I’m going to feel differently.”



