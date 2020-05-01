Coronavirus figures indicate pandemic situation stabilising in Spain’s Balearic Islands

THE latest coronavirus figures for the Balearic Islands indicate the pandemic situation is stablising.

Another 11 people have tested positive for Covid-19 since Thursday. This compares with four over the previous 24 hours and nine the day before that, but it is still down on last week’s totals.

Total infections since the start of the pandemic now stand at 1,894. Of these, 328 cases are health workers.

There have been five more coronavirus-related deaths in the archipelago since yesterday, pushing the tally up to 193.

The recovery total has meanwhile risen by 26 to 1,245.