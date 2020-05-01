BREAKING: UK Coronavirus Deaths Continue to Fall

THE UK’s coronavirus death toll in hospitals has risen by 427, bringing the total to 23,363.

The tragic figure was announced as officials say the current lockdown could continue for months – until the number of new cases drops to less than 1,000 per day.

There were 352 deaths in England and 18 in Northern Ireland.

Scotland’s death toll rose by 40 to 1,515, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced this afternoon, while Wales saw 17 new deaths.

Yesterday the total number of hospital deaths stood at 22,861.

England’s Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty warned the country was “nowhere near the end of the pandemic.”



