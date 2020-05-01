Allocated time slots for outdoor exercise don’t apply for four out of five of Spain’s Costa Almeria municipalities

ALLOTTED time slots for outdoor walks and exercise according to age do not apply to a majority of Almeria’s municipalities.

The lockdown relaxation allowing adults as well as children to go out for an hour’s walk or for exercise like running or cycling comes into force tomorrow, Saturday. The Spanish government has set out specific times for people, depending on how old they are.

Adults have from 6am to 10am and from 8pm to 11pm. Outings with children, which have been allowed since last Sunday, must now be between 12pm and 7pm.

The time slots for the over-70’s and people who need to go out with a caregiver are 10am to 12pm and 7pm to 8pm.

Apart, that is, from in localities with less than 5,000 inhabitants.

In Almeria Province, 82 out of its 103 municipalities fall into this category, including several with sizeable expat populations.

They include Antas, Arboleas, Bedar, Cantoria, Los Gallardos, Lubrin, Oria, Partaloa, Taberno, Turre and Zurgena.



