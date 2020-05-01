Across the board promotion of Spain’s Costa Almeria as attractive holiday destination to local, national and international markets

THE Almeria provincial government president has announced plans to launch across the board campaigns to promote the Costa Almeria as a holiday destination.

Javier A. Garcia said the Diputacion promotions will be aimed at national and international markets, as well as to neighbouring provinces and within Almeria itself.

“We cannot allow ourselves the luxury of the Costa Almeria brand being forgotten, hence we are saying ‘we are still here for when you can travel safely again to receive you with open arms’”, the provincial president explained in an interview with Spanish press.

Commenting on the current international travel restrictions on citizens in provincial tourism sector markets like Germany and the UK due to the coronavirus crisis, Garcia noted that the provincial administration-backed promotions aimed at capturing tourists in Scandinavia, Central Europe and the British Isles had been suspended. But he underlined the importance of not losing the connection with international markets and of “having a presence” for the time when travel restrictions are eased.

He said the new campaigns would include co-marketing strategies with tour operators and airlines with a view to creating links leading to the recovery of tourism in Almeria when it could “reawaken.”

In terms of the markets nearer to or at home, Garcia said the focus will be on encouraging residents of this province and those which border Almeria to “visit places they don’t know, sleep in the hotels and go to the regions furthest from their municipalities and explore Almeria.”



