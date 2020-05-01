100 MILLION CUT PRICE CORONAVIRUS VACCINE JABS AVAILABLE WITHIN A FEW MONTHS

A cheap coronavirus vaccine on trial with Oxford labs is expected by this summer as Brits are promised 100 million jabs.

British scientists have revealed a coronavirus vaccine could be expected as early as this summer, after human trials began last week. Partnering with pharmaceutical company, AstraZeneca, the team have made a deal to roll out jabs at cost price

British scientists working on a coronavirus vaccine will know by early summer if it works and have pledged to produce 100 million doses this year.

A team of scientists has struck a deal with pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca after human trials of the Oxford University jab began last week. The deal will allow a vaccine to be rolled out at cost-price. If the trials are successful, and so far it looks like they will be, the company has promised to put the UK at the front of the queue to access the initial 100 million jabs.

According to Regius Professor of Medicine at Oxford University, Sir John Bell, several hundred volunteers have been given the injection in the trial so far.