Woman jailed after stealing NHS doctor’s ID card

A woman has been sent to prison after she stole a doctor’s identity card while he was in a pharmacy.

THE 32-year-old from Stoke, was caught on CCTV on April 22 stealing a bag containing his bank cards and his NHS ID.

The key worker had popped into a local pharmacy just before 5pm and had returned to find his car had been broken into.

Moustaki pleaded guilty to a charge of theft from a motor vehicle at Coventry Magistrates Court on Wednesday, West Midlands police said.

Detective Inspector Amar Patel of West Midlands Police said: “It’s terrible to think that during this current Covid-19 crisis, some people are still seeking and taking opportunities to commit crime and cause unnecessary stress on people in what is already a difficult time.

“Stealing from anyone is bad enough, but to so brazenly break into a car during daylight hours that happened to belong to a NHS key worker is beyond words and I welcome this quick arrest, charge and sentencing of Moustakim.”

She pleaded guilty and was handed an eight week sentence and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £128.



