WATCH: Two and a half tonne hash haul on Spain’s Costa Almeria

GUARDIA CIVIL have seized one heck of a hashish haul on an Adra beach.

The anti-drug operation led to the location of 2,640 kilos of the drug wrapped up in 88 bundles just as the traffickers were unloading it in the middle of the night.

They scattered when the law arrived, but didn’t get far.

The operation netted the arrest of 10 members of the gang, which the Guardia said was dedicated to drug trafficking on a grand scale

The Guardia also seized a van, a 4×4 and more than 1,000 litres of fuel in 54 canisters.



