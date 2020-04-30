Viral TikTok video causes public outrage as medical staff make a mockery out of Covid-19 corpse

Medical staff have been criticised lately for their TikTok dance routines in hospitals, however it looks like some may have taken it a step too far.

A NEW TikTok video made by a group of nurses has caused major backlash online.

Video taken by ‘Joed marie la boydes,’ an account that has since been deactivated, features a team in scrubs, dancing to music while carrying a corpse on their shoulders in a bag marked ‘Covid-19’ given the fact the world has hit a number of grim milestones in its ongoing battle with the pandemic, it was not well-received.

The corona tik tok nurse videos cannot get any wor… pic.twitter.com/vVNjbX5cNm — ESSENTIAL Julia Song (@realjuliasong) April 29, 2020

Obviously, the video has generated a lot of negative feedback for making light of a dire situation. Although others saw it as a simple coping mechanism for overworked hospital staff. Naturally, the two opinions collided on social media, generating plenty of conversation.

“Wow, this is shocking. I was a Nursing Assistant for 21 years in the NHS and I find this disgusting and disrespectful to every person that has died from Covid-19, I’m surprised ward managers are allowing this behaviour, in work time, on the ward! this is a sackable offence, surely!” commented Claire Jane Law.





While David G Jones hit back with “Wow I have been in healthcare for over 25 years, it’s a high stress environment. If you can’t or aren’t having fun on your job then quit. For those of us who work in hospitals, we are able to release tension often by joking around etc. Who cares? Sheesh people get a life.”

As most people appear to be outraged and upset by the viral clip, others have tried to look at it in a different spotlight, such as Linda J O Shea: “I think they’re rejoicing the day that Covid-19 will be dead, that’s why its written on the body. Front line people are the last ones to think of this as a joke! Relax everyone, you wouldn’t be criticising them if you found yourself in hospital tomorrow with your life in their hands!”

“I don’t care how it is meant to be interpreted it’s still disrespectful when people are still dying, and families are grieving. Their little dance around the death of Covid-19 is premature wouldn’t you say?,” argued Michaela Bailey.

It hasn’t been confirmed or made clear of which country or region the clip was taken.