UK Tourist Summer Attraction of Historic Firework Display in Spain’s Costa Blanca Could Still Be On

A fantastic summer firework display in a Costa Blanca city that attracts tourists from around the world, including the UK, could still be on.

THE downside though is that the event will be staged for local residents watching from their home balconies, because of the almost-certain likelihood that strict social distancing rules will still be in place for many months yet.

The Nit de l’Álba takes place every August 13 in the city of Elche, as thousands of fireworks spectacularly light up the night sky in a ceremony that pays tribute to a special local ceremony dating back to the Middle Ages.

That’s when local families made offerings to the Virgin Mary by way of launching a rocket for each of their children.

The tradition could continue this August, as Elche mayor Carlos González has said that some of the city’s celebrations like El Misteri had been cancelled, but he said that the future of “other events” would be determined based on the situation regarding the pandemic.

That is taken as a strong hint that the Nit de l’Alba could still go ahead, with residents able to enjoy the display from their balconies.

Social distancing issues would prevent the evening from being a mass ‘ground-level’ event, but at least the longstanding tradition would continue.





The entertainment starts every year at around 11.00pm, with an hour of noise and fireworks which end just before the Basilica of St Mary strikes for midnight.

The area is then plunged into total darkness, and then the palm of the Virgin is represented by a huge palm of light that appears above Elche.

The long night of tradition then runs well into the morning with the odd injury from fireworks here and there, along with a fair bit of beer and wine drinking and great merriment.

It’s regarded as one of Spain’s tourist events, but for many people this year, television footage will be the nearest they will get to seeing it.