Two Men Jailed for Stealing Bikes from Frontline NHS Workers

Two men who stole bikes from outside a hospital where frontline NHS staff were working have been jailed for almost three years each.

David Moran, 35, and Aaron Lancaster, 29, took the bikes from a secure cycle storage unit on March 26. The men, both from Nottingham, were said to be ‘ashamed’ of their actions when they appeared in court.

They were caught after reports of several thefts from the Queen’s Medical Centre staff car park. Police issued a CCTV appeal and they were identified.

When police moved to arrest the men on the next day, Lancaster assaulted a police officer and resisted arrest.

They were both sentenced to two years and ten months imprisonment after pleading guilty to all charges as well as further counts of bike theft and burglary with intent to steal when they appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court today.

Judge Timothy Spencer QC described the ‘shame’ in the case as ‘palpable’. He added that the men appeared before the court as ‘quite rightly, ashamed’ of their actions.



