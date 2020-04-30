Twenty-one Calpe households are helping to monitor the course of the coronavirus in  four Marina Alta towns

CALPE is one of four Marina Alta towns participating in a national survey by Madrid’s Carlos III Microbiology Institute.

The study commissioned by the Ministry of Health hopes to determine the spread and evolution of the coronavirus in Spain, Calpe Town Hall explained.

Twenty-one of the 89 Marina Alta households chosen at random to take part in the survey are from Calpe, along with others from Pego, Benigembla and Denia.

-- Advertisement --

All will be taking part in voluntary tests to be carried over eight weeks by personnel from each town’s primary care health centres.



