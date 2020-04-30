To the rescue on Spain’s Costa Almeria as boat left drifting dangerously close to rocks in strong winds

IT was Guardia Civil to the rescue when a boat being used by professional divers working on the Dalias desalination plant ended up drifting dangerously close to rocks in front of the Guardia Viejas castle in El Ejido in strong winds.

The Guardia’s provincial maritime service ‘Rio Almanzora’ patrol boat headed out as soon as the call came in about the boats’ predicament, the team telling the four crew members to put on their life jackets and to try and stay calm until they got to them.

After a highly complicated manoeuvre in rough seas and strong gusts of wind, the Guardia patrol managed to hook a line to the stricken craft and tow it back to Almeria port.