Teenager and baby found hidden in the boot of a car as flouters go to extremes to escape Madrid and spend Spain’s national holiday weekend elsewhere

A TEENAGER and a baby, just a few months old, were found hidden in the boot of a car during intensified State of Alarm police checks in Madrid this afternoon.

ROADBLOCKS are in place on the A-1 from today and controls have been stepped up in the capital to crack down on movement over the national holiday weekend, in particular second home owners hoping to spend Labour Day on the coast as they normally would.

According to Madrid Police Headquarters, when officers from the Prevention and Reaction Unit (UPR) stopped a car at midday today, in the Puente de Vallecas district of Madrid, there were just two people visible.

When they looked inside, they saw nappies on the back seat and decided to check the whole vehicle – finding an ’18-year-old girl and a few-months-old baby hidden in the boot.’

The two adults claimed they had to sort out documents related to the Minimum Insertion Income.

But officers booked them for breaching State of Alarm and road safety offences.

The capital’s Chief of Police confirmed 770 fines were issued yesterday for flouting the confinement regulations, and three arrests were made.

This brings the total since the beginning of the pandemic to 34,104 sanctions and 756 arrests.



