STUNNING STATISTICS!

The fairy-fly, although smaller than a grain of salt, has a brain containing several thousand cells.

The brain of an ant contains 250,000 cells. The average human brain has 40,000 times more (a mere 10 billion out of 37 trillion cells in the entire body). The human heart beats 100’000 times each day which is 36.5 million in a year.

There are 3 trillion trees on our planet – 400 for every human being. Not a lot of people know that! There are also 17 million flies for every human. This means there are almost 120 quadrillion of them (120,000,000,000,000,000). Don’t ask me how they discover this – or who worked it out. Obviously, these are rough estimates by various institutions and in some cases, estimates vary quite widely, but some of the statistics are mind-blowing, nevertheless.

The black hole is 3 million times the size of the Earth and is 54 million light-years away. As the speed of light is about 300,000 kilometres per second, this means one light-year is 21 trillion kilometres. On this basis, the black hole is over 1 sextillion (1,134,000,000,000,000,000,000) km from the Earth.

Somebody has managed to estimate that the number of grains of sand in the Sahara is in excess of 1.5 septillion (1,504,000,000,000,000,000,000,000). But is this staggering fact of any practical use?

The universe contains 6.5 billion suns. The number of stars in our galaxy (the Milky Way) is 100 billion, which is about the average number per galaxy. There are 2 trillion galaxies in the universe. This means there are 200 septillion stars in the universe (200,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000). There must therefore be 133 stars for every grain of sand in the Sahara.

In the past twenty-five years, Antarctica has lost three trillion tons of ice to global warming. Over 98 per cent of pigs and chickens in the United States are raised on factory farms.

There are an estimated 3.5 trillion fish left in our oceans (half as many as in 1970). This is about 500 for every human. Peru is the second-largest fishing nation and has the world’s biggest commercial fishing fleet. Its port of Chimbote lands more fish than Spain. Almost the entire catch is anchovies which are mashed and exported as fishmeal to China and Europe, earning €1 billion per annum. This is in turn fed to factory-farmed pigs, chickens and fish. The disappearance of anchovies as a source of food for birds and larger fish has resulted in a 95 per cent depletion of birds off the Peruvian coast and an estimated 90 per cent of fish.

In the late nineteenth century, Peru’s biggest export was bird droppings for fertiliser. One million tons a year were shipped overseas – half of it to the UK. Most of the birds have now disappeared



