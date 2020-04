REPAIRS costing €88,480 were carried out on the drainage system that diverts rainwater to the La Fossa beach.

Sand and concrete first had to be cleared from 12 metres of damaged 800-millimetre piping before it could be removed and replaced, Aguas de Calpe explained.

This collapsed following damage caused by Storm Gloria last January, said the company, which is responsible for the town’s domestic water supply and main drainage network.