Spain’s Costa del Sol and Costa Blanca to lose almost a Million Holidaymakers as TUI cancels all trips for 6 weeks

Business owners’ dreams of a return to normality across the Costa del Sol and Costa Blanca were dashed today after package holiday giant TUI cancelled over 900,000 bookings, blaming travel restrictions caused by the coronavirus.

ALMOST a million Brits have had their dreams of a beach getaway crushed after package holiday giant TUI cancelled all trips for the next six weeks. Holiday hopefuls who were banking on a sunny seaside break were told today that bookings up to and including June 11 were being scrapped.

Recently it had axed holidays up to May 14, it is not yet known if planes will even take off on June 12, the company’s Marella cruise ship holidays are also grounded until July 1 at the earliest, the company revealed.

It said: “All impacted customers are being notified. Rolling cancellations have been put in place to ensure customer-service teams can support those impacted by the cancellations in date order.”

Refund Credits Chaos Returns

The firm said it was sending out automatic “refund credits” to drop into email boxes within four weeks of departure dates but it warned those seeking a full refund to expect a lengthy wait “due to the volume of holidays impacted.”

A message on its website urged passengers to wait until they had received the credit refund before applying for their money back “so we can continue helping customers in date order.”



