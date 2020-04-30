Racist Thug Gets 26 Weeks for Battering Girlfriend with Rolling Pin & Threatening to Take Her Eyes Out

A racist thug who attacked his girlfriend with a rolling pin and threatened to ‘take her eyes out’ with a knife during a shocking outburst of violence has been jailed for 26 weeks.

Drunk David Turner ‘went berserk’, grabbed the terrified woman by the throat and pulled her around by the neck and hair as he assaulted her at his father’s North Shields home after an argument erupted over money, a court heard.

The 33-year-old struck the victim on the knuckles, knee and ankle with a rolling pin, leaving her with bruising and swelling, before throwing her out of the house in her bare feet.

North Tyneside Magistrates Court heard how Turner threatened his victim when she returned to pick up belongings, warning he would ‘take her f****** eyes out’ with a knife.

When the police arrived, Turner had to be forcibly restrained after he repeatedly ‘snarled’ at officers and tried to bite them.

He was eventually taken to a police station but then defecated in his cell, prosecutors said.

Turner was bailed and awaiting a court appearance for those offences when, just three-months-later, he was arrested again for a separate matter.





This time, when he arrived at the police station, the thug hurled appalling racist abuse at a police officer, calling him a ‘p***’ and threatening to slit his throat.

Locking him up for a total of 26 weeks, District Judge Paul Currer said his behaviour was ‘despicable’.

The judge said: ‘You lost your temper when you were excessively drunk and assaulted her, not just with your hands but with a rolling pin. That’s despicable.’