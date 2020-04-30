President Donald Trump Amazed at US UFO Videos

US President Donald Trump is said to have been “amazed” at recent footage released by the American military showing UFOs.

Trump, who has backed all kinds of bizarre medical remedies to deal with the coronavirus, was said to have been enthralled by seeing the videos, which have done some rounds of the internet in recent years.

“I just wonder if it’s real,” Trump commented during a White House interview.

-- Advertisement --

“That’s a hell of a video,” he added.

His comments were in a light-hearted vein as opposed to his bizarre claims of being sarcastic last week over his belief that the drinking of bleach and disinfectant ought be seriously investigated as a possible way of combating the coronavirus.

The UFO videos have got people talking, and one taken in 2004 and two in 2015, were released after federal officials determined the footage “does not reveal any sensitive capabilities or systems,” and “does not impinge on any subsequent investigations.”

One of the videos, which were initially publicised in 2017 and 2018, shows a dark circular object flying far in front of a military jet.



