Portugal’s health authority statistics reveal that more people in 50s are infected by Covid-19 than those in 70s & 80s age groups

Portugal’s health authority’s latest coronavirus (Covid-19) statistics have revealed that more people in their 50s have been infected by the disease than those in the 70s and 80s age groups.

WHEN it comes to age groups, people in their 50s (between 50-59) are those who have contracted the virus the most in the country. The number of people in their 50s diagnosed for Covid-19 totals 4,136 to date, compared to 3,836 for people in their 80s and 2,189 for those in their 70s.

However, people aged over 70 and 80 represent 76% of Portugal’s Covid-19 fatalities. In the last 24-hours, there have been 25 deaths from the disease. Around 17 victims were over the age of 80, four patients were over 70, three were aged between 60-69 and just one patient was aged between 50-59. A further 183 people have been diagnosed with the disease in the last 24 hours, representing an increase of 0.8%.

On a positive note, the number of people with Covid-19 being treated in Portugal’s hospitals is continuing to fall, and the total number of patients who have recovered from the disease has risen to 1,470.



