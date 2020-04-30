People Are Giving Themselves DIY ‘Stick & Poke’ Tattoos

With salons closed across the country, many people are adopting a ‘do it yourself’ approach to beauty treatments.

But while cutting or dyeing your own hair is unlikely to have long-term catastrophic consequences, giving yourself a tattoo is considerably more risky.

-- Advertisement --

Since lockdown was imposed, stick-and-poke tattoos, which involve dipping a needle in ink before inserting it repeatedly into the skin by hand, have become increasingly common among inking enthusiasts all over the world.

The old-fashioned method has seen a resurgence in popularity over the last decade or so, and it can be used for anything from simple, small tattoos to more intricate designs.

Some ink fans even claim that it’s less painful and may heal faster than the standard electric method, though it can take considerably longer and requires the same level of sanitisation as any electric tattooing.

But a skin expert has warned against the trend, urging people to resist the desire to tattoo themselves and wait to have one done by a professional in a sterile environment.



